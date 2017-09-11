Shakeup in Cover2 State Rankings as Damien & Saint Francis are removed from D-II

A shake up in Division-II headlines the latest #Cover2 State Rankings.

Both Damien and Saint Francis who were selected second and third respectively last week in D-II have officially committed to Division-I for November’s three tier state tournament with one of the two teams earning the ILH berth into the D-I tournament. Thus, both have been placed into Division-I for the weekly rankings.

Despite posting 4-1 records neither garnered enough votes to be placed into the top ten of D-I but both did receive votes from the 20 media members state wide.

With the Monarchs and Saints now removed from the D-II rankings Kamehameha-Hawaii and Kaimuki each found their way into the top-5 being selected fourth and fifth respectively.

Lahainaluna remains at the top receiving all 20 first place votes, followed by Waipahu and Pearl City.

As for Division-I the reigning state champions of Saint Louis were voted the unanimous selection at the top for a fourth consecutive week.

Kahuku, who lost in Las Vegas to Bingham of Utah, dropped two spots to fourth, while Mililani came in at second and Punahou at third.

DIVISION I

1. SAINT LOUIS (20) 3-0

2. MILILANI 4-0

3. PUNAHOU 4-0

4. KAHUKU 4-1

5. KAMEHAMEHA 3-2

6. HILO 4-0

7. WAIANAE 3-3

8. CAMPBELL 4-2

9. FARRINGTON 3-3

10. KAPOLEI 3-3

ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: LEILEHUA (3-2), SAINT FRANCIS (4-1), DAMIEN (4-1)

DIVISION II

1. LAHAINALUNA (20) 4-1

2. WAIPAHU 4-0

3. PEARL CITY 4-1

4. KS-HAWAII 5-1

5. KAIMUKI 4-1

ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: KALANI (3-2), IOLANI (1-3)