Special-duty officers stop hundreds, issue citations at Haiku Stairs

By Published:


Last month, the Board of Water Supply, which owns Haiku Stairs, hired special duty police officers to patrol the surrounding neighborhoods for trespassers.

Despite fences, a security guard and warning signs, people continue to break the law by hiking the Haiku Stairs also known as the Stairway to Heaven.

The owners are cracking down on illegal hiking at the popular trail that has been closed for more than 30 years. Recently, tensions have been rising between hikers and residents including a case where a hiker was shot by a pellet gun following an altercation.

It appears the increased police presence is working.

In the past month, 631 people on foot or in vehicles have been stopped, and 9 citations have been handed out.

Trespassers face a citation or arrest which can lead to a fine of up to 1,000 dollars and jail time.

The special duty officers are patrolling at random times at a cost of $40 per hour.

