What paperwork you need to renew your driver’s license



It’s been five years since new rules took effect that require extra paperwork to renew your driver’s license, but for many people, it can still take multiple trips to the DMV before getting it right.

A Makakilo woman reached out to Action Line with her story telling us she tried to renew her license last week.

Janet Jarmuz-Bamford thought she brought all the paperwork she needed but she was turned away.

So how do you get it right the first time?

We reached out to the city and a spokesman tells me the documents must meet federal guidelines and we learned those federal guidelines were put in place following 9/11.

Jarmuz-Bamford is hoping the third time’s the charm when it comes to getting her license renewed.

She tried once in May.

“I had my passport, my social security card, and my old license,” Jarmuz-Bamford said.

Jarmuz-Bamford said she was told her documents didn’t match so she tried again on Friday.

She brought her original birth certificate, and a marriage certificate issued from her church but still no luck.

“I had to get a state certified birth certificate, and a state certified license for my marriage,” Jarmuz-Bamford said.

She wasn’t the only one who was turned away.

“I saw people coming and going with documents in their hands. I could tell people were frustrated because they didn’t know exactly what documents they were going to need,” Jarmuz-Bamford said.

KHON2 reached out to the city to find out exactly which documents you’ll need in order to get or renew a driver’s license.

We’re told you need an original or certified copy of your birth certificate – it should say on the document that it’s state certified.

You’ll also need your Social Security card.

If your name doesn’t match either of those documents, then you’ll need to bring a supporting document to show the name change like an official state marriage license or legal paperwork.

The city said a church document won’t work – that’s what happened in Jarmuz-Bamford’s case.

You also need to bring in two items with your name and address to prove you’re a legal resident of Hawaii.

This can be a utility or phone bill, bank statement, your voter registration card, or your vehicle registration.

A city spokesman told KHON2 it doesn’t keep tabs on how many people are turned away, but DMV offices stay busy.

On Oahu, 191 licenses are renewed, 120 new licenses are issued and 154 state identification cards are issued on average each day.

So when’s the best time to go to the DMV?

We asked the city and we’re told it’s best to go between 8:00 a.m. and 9:30 a.m., and a Tuesday or Thursday usually tend to be better days.

The times to avoid? We’re told it’s during the lunch rush and 2 p.m.

The busiest days are Monday and Friday.