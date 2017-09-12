Fort Lauderdale airport reopens in wake of Irma

Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport is open after being shutdown by Irma.

An American Airlines flight was the first to land Tuesday morning after airport closures on Sunday and Monday.

Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport is running on a limited flight schedule. Customers are asked to contact their airline to see if their flight has been cancelled.

An airport spokesperson said the facility did suffer from some minor damage during Irma. Flood waters entered all four terminals and some runways were saturated.