Free mammograms, pap smears available to low-income women

Kapiolani Medical Center for Women & Children is providing free mammograms and pap smears to low-income women who couldn’t otherwise afford them.

As the designated provider for the state’s Breast and Cervical Cancer Control Program, the hospital is offering the services to women between the ages of 40 to 64 who meet specific criteria and have little or no medical insurance or are unable to afford the co-payment for screenings.

The goal of the program is to reduce mortality from breast and cervical cancer among uninsured or underinsured women. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, deaths from breast and cervical cancer disproportionately occur among uninsured or underinsured women.

“As the only women’s specialty hospital in Hawaii, Kapiolani is committed to ensuring that all women have access to the medical care they need no matter their financial situation,” said Martha Smith, chief executive officer of Kapiolani Medical Center. “With breast and cervical cancer, early detection through regular screenings is key to saving lives, and this program is helping us do that.”

Appointments are scheduled at Kapiolani with qualifying women throughout the year during regular clinic hours. To qualify for the program, women must meet the following criteria:

Ages 50-64 years OR ages 40-49 years and at risk for breast or cervical cancer (the person has breast or cervical cancer symptoms and/or a family history of breast or cervical cancer).

Little or no medical insurance or cannot afford co-payment.

Meet specific income guidelines.

Be an American citizen or permanent resident (must have a social security number).

To learn more about the program, call 808-983-2002.