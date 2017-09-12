Hawaii Invitational of Polo to feature Hawaii’s rich polo history this weekend

It will be a display of polo like we’ve never seen in Hawaii before.

The Kahala Hotel & Resort, Hawaii Invitational of Polo, presented by Cartier, will feature some of the sport’s best players in all-pro format.

It will also be an opportunity to feature Hawaii’s rich polo history. This morning on Wake Up 2day Chris Dawson, founder of Hawaii International Polo Association and Nano Gracida, Hawaii Polo Life Ambassador and pro polo player to talk about Saturday’s event.

“I’m proud we’re bringing this event to Hawaii,” says Dawson. “It’s something we’ve been working on for a long time. We have an incredible history dating back to the 1880s and King Kalakaua, when polo was first introduced to Hawaii. So many people have forgotten about our history or are not aware of it. We’re privileged and blessed that the best guys in the world want to come to Hawaii to play.” Gracida says he and fellow pro players are excited to play in the all-pro format and to play in Hawaii.

“They’re really excited because some of them have never been to Hawaii before, so to be able to play in an all-pro match and to play in Hawaii is a dream come true,” says Gracia. “I think it’s mentally harder (the all-pro format) because the match is faster but physically, it’s not as much work because you’re relying on your team a lot more. Having the opportunity to play with pros is really almost like playing a different sport. The games will be close and exciting!”

Dawson says he’s also excited to announce that Dionne Warwick and friends will entertain guests under the stars. “Yes she is,” says Dawson. “We’re celebrating the paniolo, the pau riders and polo. We’re going to let everyone take part in divot stomping. When you step on the polo field, it pulls you back in time and we’re going to celebrate that and remind people about their childhood memories and hopefully take a walk with them down memory lane. Hawaii is going to fall in love with polo all over again!”

Off-site parking available at Waimanalo Elementary School, Waimanalo Health Center and Waimanalo State Recreational Park with Shuttle service running every 15 minutes.

EAT THE STREET & Beer Garden available to general admission guests featuring: Waimanalo Country Farms Lemonade, Ko’olau Burger Company, No Ka Oi Ice-Cream Sandwiches, Snack Addicted Beef Chips, Cookies by C, Quezada’s and many more!

Tickets: $50, $75, $250

Tickets available at <http://www.hawaiipololife.com/>

@hawaiipololife #HIoP #SportofKings