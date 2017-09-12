Hawaii island man indicted on child porn charges

A Hawaii island man has been indicted on child pornography charges.

Joshua Iwasaki, 36, was indicted by a grand jury for two counts of promoting child abuse in the second degree and one count of promoting child abuse in the third degree for possessing videos of child sexual abuse on three separate digital media devices.

The first charge is a class B felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison. The latter is a class C felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

The Honokaa man is accused of possessing at least 30 videos of children being sexually exploited, with at least one depicting children under the age of 12.

His bail was set at $12,000 and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest.

Iwasaki has no prior convictions. He is presumed innocent unless and until he is found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.