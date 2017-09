It’s described as a culinary trip around the world in one night! It’s the 2018 Hale Aina Awards: Destination Delicious, which will celebrate Hawaii’s best restaurants. It will be held at the Royal Hawaiian Hotel this weekend. Robbie Dingeman, editor of Honolulu Magazine, and Vivian Wu, pastry chef at Yauatcha, joined Wake Up 2day to talk about what people can expect.

