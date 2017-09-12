HECO to transport 80-ton transformer from Kapolei to Kaneohe

Contractors for Hawaiian Electric Company will deliver an 80-ton transformer from Kapolei to Kaneohe this Thursday, Sept. 14, which will cause brief traffic delays.

Hawaiian Electric needs to replace a transformer at its Koolau Substation that is no longer operable.

The transformer is a heavy, oversized load, requiring the transport vehicle to travel at a speed of 10-15 mph on roadways and 5 mph on bridges. It will follow a route that avoids areas where weight limits restrict travel.

On two-lane bridges traffic going in the opposite direction will need to briefly yield to the transport vehicle, as it traverses the bridge in the middle of the roadway. In two areas on divided highways, where bridges will not support the weight of the load, the transport vehicle will need to travel in lanes of traffic going in the opposite direction.

On Farrington Highway the transport vehicle will head east, and will cross over Waikele Stream. Between Waikele Road and Waipahu Depot Street traffic heading west on Farrington Highway will be stopped to allow the transport vehicle to cross over the stream using the westbound lanes and the stronger bridge.

In the Niu Valley area the same type of interruption of westbound traffic will occur when the transport vehicle crosses over the Niu Stream. The westbound traffic will be stopped between East Halemaumau and West Halemaumau streets so the transport vehicle can cross over the stream using the stronger bridge.

The delivery will take approximately four hours. It will start at 9 a.m. at Hawaiian Electric’s Ewa Nui Substation on Farrington Highway. The route travels through the Ewa area and heads east through Salt Lake to Nimitz Highway. At Waiakamilo the route heads up to Vineyard Boulevard, and then travels downtown on Bishop Street to South King Street. Continuing east, the route heads onto Waialae Avenue through Kaimuki and the Kahala Mall area to join Kalanianaole Highway, and then heads to Hawaii Kai. The transport then goes around Makapuu Point, through Waimanalo and Kailua, and onto Kamehameha Highway. The route ends at the Koolau Substation on Kahiko Street.

The transport vehicle will be accompanied by Honolulu Police Department escort to safely direct traffic.