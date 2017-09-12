Honolulu city council hosts public meeting on fire safety in buildings

This Saturday members of the Honolulu City Council are holding a meeting to hear from you and what you think of a proposal requiring older high-rises to install fire sprinkler systems.

This comes after the Marco Polo fire in July that killed three people.

That building did not have a sprinkler system.

Saturday, September 16, 2017

10:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon

Mission Memorial Auditorium, 550 South King Street

The meeting was requested by Councilmembers Carol Fukunaga, Ann Kobayashi, Joey Manahan, and Trevor Ozawa to discuss fire safety in buildings following the tragic and fatal fire in the Marco Polo condominium. The majority of residential high rise buildings on Oahu are located in these Councilmembers’ respective districts.

The public is encouraged to attend and hear industry experts and fire safety professionals discuss current fire safety regulations, fire prevention strategies, fire insurance plans and polices, and City rehabilitation loans and other programs available to assist the public.

According to the Honolulu Fire Department, there are 358 residential high-rise condominium properties, as well as hundreds of other residential structures over 75 feet tall that do not have fire sprinkler systems.

Following the formal presentation portion of the meeting, there will be an opportunity for public discussion and input on a variety of concerns. The agenda is subject to change.

Free Parking will be available on both floors of the Civic Center Parking Lot on the day of the event. Entrance to the parking lot is on Beretania Street.