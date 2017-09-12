Jaylin Kema to return to court after violating terms of probation

On Hawaii island, the mother of “Peter Boy” Kema is heading back to court Thursday.

Court documents claim Jaylin Kema is not complying with the terms and conditions of her probation, and her probation officer is recommending that her probation be revoked.

Kema was sentenced to 10 years of probation back in June after pleading guilty to manslaughter in connection with her son’s death.

In July, Kema received a warning for not following the terms of her probation. According to a court document, she was late for an appointment with her probation officer, missed another one entirely, changed her phone number and failed to report it, and tested positive for marijuana.

According to a new court filing by her probation officer, after that warning, Kema once again tested positive for marijuana and admitted to using on two separate occasions.

Kema’s probation rules specifically prohibit her from using drugs.

In a deal with prosecutors, she also agreed to testify against her husband, Peter Kema Sr., if he ever went to trial, but he reached his own deal with prosecutors.