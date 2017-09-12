North Shore bicyclist bloodied, bruised after stranger in vehicle knocks her to ground

A bicycle ride for a North Shore resident left her bloodied and bruised.

It happened at around 5:30 p.m. Monday on Farrington Highway in Mokuleia.

Jeanne Eriksson says she was riding her bicycle when “a car pulled up and somebody from inside the car reached out and grabbed me and hit my handlebars and caused me to crash, smash my head on the ground, then drove off.”

Right after it happened, another car pulled up to help Eriksson. The good Samaritan called an ambulance and Eriksson was taken to Pali Momi Medical Center.

She has a concussion and needed five staples to close the gash in her head. She says she feels okay, and is grateful it wasn’t worse.

But she’s angry.

“I’ve ridden this route like hundreds of times,” Eriksson said. “I just don’t understand the mentality of people like this.”

“This is really uncommon,” said Daniel Alexander, Honolulu Bicycling League communications director. “I asked the folks in my office when the last time they remember something like this happening and it’s been a large number of years.”

Sylvio Mancusi rides along that stretch of Farrington Highway often.

“I’m worried about my wife that she rides bike like me,” said Mancusi. “I’m going to tell her just don’t go before dark or early in the morning.”

Eriksson says she will continue to ride her bike, but she wants closure.

“I hope that I find out everybody who was in the car and that there is some kind of consequence for what they did,” she said.

The Honolulu Bicycling League advises bicyclists to always wear a helmet and try to ride with a buddy. There is safety in numbers.

The Honolulu Police Department has classified the case as third-degree assault. No arrests have been made at this time and anyone with information is asked to contact police.