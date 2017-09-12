Popular local seafood restaurant to open second location at Pearlridge Center

By Published:
Photo: Uncle’s Fish Market & Grill

A popular local seafood restaurant has plans to expand.

Uncle’s Fish Market & Grill will open in Pearlridge Center in late 2018.

The eatery’s existing location at Pier 38 gained a following for its fresh fish selection and offerings of seafood from around the world, including Maine lobster and delicacies from Japan.

The 4,911-square-foot restaurant will open to the second-level parking deck that faces Pearlridge East as part of a $33 million redevelopment project for the center.

Additional ongoing projects at the center include:

  • Bank of Hawaii: The new stand-alone branch is slated to open in January 2018 in the former Sizzler location.
  • Down to Earth Organic & Natural: Construction continues on the new 10,000-square-foot freestanding location after a groundbreaking in August. The opening for the new store, located near Toys “R” Us, is planned for the second half of 2018.
  • Five Guys Burgers and Fries will open in Pearlridge Center Uptown, first level near Macy’s in late fall of this year.
  • Lindbergh: The menswear retailer will open in mid-October in Pearlridge Center Downtown, second level across from Royal Hawaiian Heritage Jewelry.
  • Pieology Pizzeria will open in Pearlridge Center Uptown, first level near Macy’s this fall.

Hakubundo, a Japanese stationery, book, and gift store, opened Sept. 9 in Pearlridge Center Uptown, second level near Ross Dress for Less.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s