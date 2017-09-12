Popular local seafood restaurant to open second location at Pearlridge Center

A popular local seafood restaurant has plans to expand.

Uncle’s Fish Market & Grill will open in Pearlridge Center in late 2018.

The eatery’s existing location at Pier 38 gained a following for its fresh fish selection and offerings of seafood from around the world, including Maine lobster and delicacies from Japan.

The 4,911-square-foot restaurant will open to the second-level parking deck that faces Pearlridge East as part of a $33 million redevelopment project for the center.

Additional ongoing projects at the center include:

Bank of Hawaii: The new stand-alone branch is slated to open in January 2018 in the former Sizzler location.

Down to Earth Organic & Natural: Construction continues on the new 10,000-square-foot freestanding location after a groundbreaking in August. The opening for the new store, located near Toys “R” Us, is planned for the second half of 2018.

Five Guys Burgers and Fries will open in Pearlridge Center Uptown, first level near Macy’s in late fall of this year.

Lindbergh: The menswear retailer will open in mid-October in Pearlridge Center Downtown, second level across from Royal Hawaiian Heritage Jewelry.

Pieology Pizzeria will open in Pearlridge Center Uptown, first level near Macy’s this fall.

Hakubundo, a Japanese stationery, book, and gift store, opened Sept. 9 in Pearlridge Center Uptown, second level near Ross Dress for Less.