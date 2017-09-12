Popular local seafood restaurant to open second location at Pearlridge Center

A popular local seafood restaurant has plans to expand.
Uncle’s Fish Market & Grill will open in Pearlridge Center in late 2018.
The eatery’s existing location at Pier 38 gained a following for its fresh fish selection and offerings of seafood from around the world, including Maine lobster and delicacies from Japan.
The 4,911-square-foot restaurant will open to the second-level parking deck that faces Pearlridge East as part of a $33 million redevelopment project for the center.
Additional ongoing projects at the center include:
- Bank of Hawaii: The new stand-alone branch is slated to open in January 2018 in the former Sizzler location.
- Down to Earth Organic & Natural: Construction continues on the new 10,000-square-foot freestanding location after a groundbreaking in August. The opening for the new store, located near Toys “R” Us, is planned for the second half of 2018.
- Five Guys Burgers and Fries will open in Pearlridge Center Uptown, first level near Macy’s in late fall of this year.
- Lindbergh: The menswear retailer will open in mid-October in Pearlridge Center Downtown, second level across from Royal Hawaiian Heritage Jewelry.
- Pieology Pizzeria will open in Pearlridge Center Uptown, first level near Macy’s this fall.
Hakubundo, a Japanese stationery, book, and gift store, opened Sept. 9 in Pearlridge Center Uptown, second level near Ross Dress for Less.