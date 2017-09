Honolulu police report two separate incidents on the H-1 freeway.

A stalled vehicle was reported at 5:24 a.m. just before the Waimalu off ramp.

The stall was cleared 30 minutes later.

Shortly after, a two car accident was reported just before the H-1/H-2 merge.

It has been moved to the shoulder.

The Freeway Service Patrol and Emergency crews are on scene.