Aloha Festivals, the largest Hawaiian cultural celebration in the US, kicks off this weekend

The 2017 Aloha Festivals celebrates the love for Hawaiʻi’s children and future. There are many family-friendly events happening over the next three weekends. Monte McComber has details.

The Keiki Ho’olaule’a is on Saturday, September 16 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Pearlridge Center, Uptown. New this year is the Pū Haʻaheo – Keiki Conch Shell Blowing Contest. The contest is from 12:30 – 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 16. Pearlridge Center, Uptown Center Court.

Another new event is the Royal Hawaiian Center’s Lā Keiki (Kids’ Day) on Saturday, September 23 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in The Royal Grove. Bring the keiki and take part in Zumba®, music, dance, and a magic show. Zumba class to be taught by third and fourth grade participants in the Kamehameha Schools “Fitness Club.” The Kamehameha student instructors will be teaching the Zumba classes from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The 71st Annual Floral Parade will be held Saturday, Sept. 30 from 9 a.m. to noon beginning on Kalakaua Avenue at Ala Moana Park and ending at Kapiolani Park. There will be colorful pau riders, exquisite floats, hula halau and marching bands all along the parade route.

Website: www.alohafestivals.com