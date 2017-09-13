Ask HPD: Can someone be pulled over for tailgating?

Can someone be pulled over for tailgating? If so, what is the penalty? Detective Parker Bode from the Honolulu Police Department joined Wake Up 2day to talk about the law.
If you have a question for HPD you can go to askhpd@honolulu.gov.
Can someone be pulled over for tailgating? If so, what is the penalty? Detective Parker Bode from the Honolulu Police Department joined Wake Up 2day to talk about the law.
If you have a question for HPD you can go to askhpd@honolulu.gov.
Advertisement
Advertisement