Comedian Howie Mandel to perform on Maui for one night only

By Published:

Comedian Howie Mandel is coming to Maui for one night only.

Mandel, who is also an actor, voice actor, and television host, will perform at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center on Saturday, Dec. 30.

The show begins at 7:30 p.m. at Castle Theater. There is no age requirement, however organizers say the show includes adult content.

From his work on the Emmy-Award-winning “St. Elsewhere” to the international animated children’s series “Bobby’s World,” Mandel has become a mainstay of the American comedy scene. He has also hosted several game shows.

Tickets go on sale to MACC members first on Friday, Sept. 15, at 10 a.m., then to the general public on Friday, Sept. 22.

Tickets are priced at $39, $49, $69, $89, and a limited number of $129 premium seats plus applicable fees. MACC member discounts are available.

Tickets will be available at the MACC Box Office, by phone at 242-SHOW and online at MauiArts.org.

