H-1 westbound to close overnight for sign installation at Radford Dr. overpass

The H-1 Freeway will be closed in the westbound direction overnight in the vicinity of the Radford Drive overpass from Thursday night, Sept. 14, through Friday morning, Sept. 15.

Crews need to install a permanent message sign that crosses all westbound lanes.

The closures will be in effect as follows:

Three lanes will be closed (one lane open) in the westbound direction from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.

All lanes will be closed from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Nimitz Highway on-ramp to the westbound H-1 Freeway will be closed from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Drivers traveling on the westbound H-1 Freeway will be directed to Kamehameha Highway via the Arizona Memorial/Stadium offramp (Exit 15A). Motorists are encouraged to use the H-201 Moanalua Freeway to bypass the work area.

Click here to view a map of the detour route (.pdf).

Electronic message boards will be posted to warn motorists of the closures. Special duty police officers will be on-site to assist with traffic control and safety procedures.

Emergency vehicles, first responders, and TheBus have been notified of the roadwork and will be allowed through the work zone.

Roadwork is weather permitting.