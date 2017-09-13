Man receives 20-year sentence for crushing man with car on Kauai

Related Coverage Kauai police arrest driver involved in traffic fatality in Nawiliwili

A man was sentenced Wednesday for killing another man with his vehicle on Kauai.

The incident occurred in the early morning hours of June 1, 2015, outside the Nawiliwili Tavern in Lihue.

Police say Evan Randal Craft, now 36, originally of Westlake Village, Calif., got into an argument with Michael Helppie Jr., 37, and it turned physical.

Police say Craft got into his car, backed it up, and accelerated forward, crushing Helppie to death against a concrete parking lot divider. Craft was living out of his car at the time.

Craft pleaded no contest to a single charge of manslaughter, a class A felony, and was found guilty on June 21, 2017.

Kauai Prosecuting Attorney Justin Kollar credited the Kauai Police Department for a thorough investigation.

“Detective Christian Jenkins and Officer Shawn Hanna were able to determine through the use of advanced scientific techniques that Craft actually accelerated forward and steered towards Helppie, who was walking across the parking area in front of Craft’s car. That’s what convinced us this was an intentional act and not an accident,” Kollar said.