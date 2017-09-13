Mother, teen who discovered loaded gun among those honored by Honolulu police

A mother and her teenage son were among a handful honored by the Honolulu Police Department Wednesday.

The department held its Second Quarter Awards Ceremony at Ala Moana Beach Park’s McCoy Pavilion.

As KHON2 previously reported, Tammy Sederquist and her son, John, found a loaded handgun while walking through the Kaneohe Shopping Center parking lot. They immediately called police.

“I covered it up with my jacket and waited until HPD arrived, until they could take it from there,” said John Sederquist.

The department presented them with Certificates of Merit as “their honesty and concern for the safety of the community speaks highly of their character.”

“I really can’t be compared to everything else that’s been done today. I feel like our contribution is very small compared to the rest of everyone else here,” John Sederquist said.

“Who knows the situation that could have came from it and who we possibly helped stay safe,” said Tammy Sederquist.

The Honolulu Police Department also recognized the following Wednesday (descriptions via press release):

District 5 (Kalihi) Officer Anthony Kalahui was awarded the HPD’s Warrior Bronze Medal of Valor for saving a male who wanted to end his life. In May, Officer Kalahui responded to a call of a distraught male sitting on the edge of a freeway overpass. Upon arrival, Officer Kalahui began negotiating with the male, who threatened to jump. When the opportunity arose, Officer Kalahui risked his life and grabbed the male, safely pulling him back over the railing. Officer Kalahui’s actions saved the male’s life and prevented harm to the motorists below.

The Major Events Division (MED) was selected as the Unit of the Quarter. In May and June, the division spearheaded the HPD’s support of the Memorial Day Ceremony and Hokulea Malama Honua Worldwide Voyage Homecoming. Both events involved more than 100 HPD officers and civilians and an additional 100 personnel from local, state, and federal agencies. No major incidents occurred at either event and public safety was never compromised.

Acting Lieutenant Parker Bode was named Officer of the Quarter. During the second quarter, he assisted the Human Resources Division (HRD) with more than 20 events, including training classes, drug testing, and funerals. In addition to his regular duties, Acting Lieutenant Bode also serves as the department’s spokesperson for Ask HPD, which airs weekly on KHON2.

Ms. Ramona Hokama was named Civilian Employee of the Quarter. As the secretary of the Finance Division, she handles incoming and outgoing correspondence, maintains a database of reports, researches and monitors policies, and ensures that the computers are working properly. Known for her cheerful and positive attitude, Ms. Hokama is also the division’s unofficial ambassador for health and morale.

District 4 (Windward Oahu) Officer Alejandro Alvarez and Mr. Dorsey Roberts, Jr. were presented Certificates of Merit. In June, Mr. Roberts was at home when he heard a neighbor yelling for help. He alerted his son-in-law, Officer Alvarez, who was off duty. The two men went outside and saw three masked suspects exiting a studio. Officer Alvarez chased one of the suspects, who was later tackled by Mr. Roberts. They detained the suspect until patrol officers arrived.

Ms. Linda Beechinor, Ms. Holly Bent, Ms. Sondra Leiggi Brandon, Ms. Joan Parker-Dias, Ms. Stacy Kracher, Ms. Courtny Tanigawa, Ms. Cassandra Tokoro, and Ms. Mary Trujillo received Certificates of Merit. In 2008, the Central Receiving Division (CRD) started a pilot program with two volunteer advanced nurse practitioners. The program has since expanded to eight nurses and is the first nurse-run practice in the U.S. These nurses work with the officers to give medical care to detainees and are credited with saving lives.

Mr. John Fuga received the Certificate of Merit after assisting officers in a burglary case in Leeward Oahu. In June, Mr. Fuga observed a suspicious male exiting his neighbor’s home with an air compressor. Mr. Fuga called 911 and confronted the suspect. The suspect dropped the air compressor and fled. Officers later located the suspect, who was arrested and charged with first-degree burglary.

Sergeants Brent Bonnell and Albert Mendoza, Corporals Mark Martinez and Nathan Nakamura, and Officers Wesley Au Hong, Celso Bautista, and Nicholas Tiglao received Certificates of Merit. In June, the officers responded to a distraught male who was standing on the ledge of a freeway overpass. The officers were able to persuade the male to come down from the ledge. He was then taken to the hospital.