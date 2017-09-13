New sensors will help monitor activity as scientists say Mauna Loa ‘will erupt again’

Mauna Loa’s last eruption was back in 1984, but scientists say they’re certain it’ll erupt again. It’s just a matter of when.

So what’s being done to keep a closer eye on Mauna Loa?

The U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory is installing two sensors this year — one to monitor gas emissions and another to keep track of seismic activity.

Mauna Loa is already outfitted with dozens of sensors, but these new ones will help the USGS study recent activity. Scientists say Mauna Loa continues to show increased signs of restlessness.

“Prior to the last eruption of Mauna Loa in 1984, there was an increase in seismic activity, numbers of earthquakes, which is quite similar to what we’re seeing today,” said Brian Shiro, HVO seismic network manager and geophysicist. “Since 2015, earthquakes have increased at Mauna Loa and the mountain has began expanding a little bit, which we can interpret as magma movement underground.”

The alert level remains at an elevated state for Hawaii island, thanks to Mauna Loa, the largest and most active shield volcano in the world.

Mauna loa has erupted 33 times since 1843, an average of once every five years, according to the USGS.

“It hasn’t erupted in about a generation now, but it will erupt again. We need to be ready for that,” Shiro said. “There’s no sign that an eruption is imminent. It could happen tomorrow. It could happen in another 10 years. We don’t know. But HVO is monitoring it all the time and we’ll be on the lookout for it to spring to action when and if it does erupt.”

