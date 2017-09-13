Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard, Target, holiday openings featured at upcoming job fair

If you’re looking for a career change, or to pick up some extra work, you’ll have the opportunity to meet potential employers at a job fair next week.

Nearly 300 businesses, a record number, will be hiring at the WorkForce Career Fair on Tuesday, Sept.19.

The fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Neal Blaisdell Exhibition Hall and feature a wide variety of industries.

Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard is among the employers. For the first time in nearly a decade, it has been given direct hiring authority to help fill 300 openings.

Job seekers will not be required to apply through the standard online 60-90 day USAJOBS process, but will be interviewed on the spot and could receive a contingent job offer if found to be a good fit.

Other employers include Target, which is hiring for its new Ala Moana store, The Cole Academy, Pacific Historic Parks, and TheBus.

Best Buy, UPS, the U.S. Postal Service, Navy Exchange Pearl Harbor, and Walgreens are among those hiring for the holiday season.

“Oahu’s current 2.3% low unemployment has many companies struggling to find workers,” said Beth Busch, executive director of the fair. “It’s a job seekers’ market and a great time to make a career move.”

General admission to the event is $3; military, students and seniors with a valid ID will be admitted for $1.

Attendees should dress appropriately for a job interview, bring multiple copies of their resume, and have a positive attitude.

Job seekers who want to speed the hiring process should research companies and apply online before coming to the fair.

