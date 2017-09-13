Rat lungworm disease informational meeting Wednesday

An informational meeting about rat lungworm disease will be held on Wednesday in Waimanalo.

The meeting will cover preventative measures while farming and harvesting produce.

There have been nine cases on Hawaii Island, six on Kauai and one on Oahu.

Humans can acquire the infection by eating raw or undercooked snails, slugs or other animals infected with the parasite.

Rat Lungworm Disease is a disease that affects the brain and spinal cord. It is caused by a parasitic nematode called Angiostrongylus Cantonensis, which may be transported by rodents, snails, slugs and other animals. Freshwater shrimp, land crabs and frogs may also carry the disease.

The meeting will be held in the cafeteria at Waimanalo Elementary and Intermediate School from 6 to 8 p.m. Entry fee is free to the public.