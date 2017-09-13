Resident escapes unharmed as two-alarm fire damages Nanakuli duplex

Honolulu firefighters extinguished a two-alarm fire in Nanakuli Wednesday.

The alarm came in at 11:30 a.m. from a single-story duplex at 87-1740 Farrington Highway.

Crews arrived to find smoke and flames emanating from one of the units.

One person was reportedly home at the time and was able to escape unharmed.

The fire was brought under control shortly after noon, and was fully extinguished by 12:23 p.m.

The cause remains under investigation. No one was hurt.

Fire officials say both units were damaged by the fire. The American Red Cross is assisting those residents.