Sinkhole closes entrance to Ala Moana Regional Park off Atkinson Dr.

Honolulu police have closed off the entrance to Ala Moana Regional Park off Atkinson Drive due to a sinkhole.

It’s unclear what caused the sinkhole or how soon the road could reopen.

In July 2016, a sinkhole forced officials to close the park’s Ewa entrance, across from Kamakee Street, for 10 days.

The closure began July 19, 2016, when city park employees spotted the hole and noticed it got bigger and bigger throughout the day.

In that case, the city said leaking pipes underneath the pavement caused sediment to loosen, creating the hole.

The closure led to major traffic headaches for people trying to leave the park.

A contractor and city crews had to repair multiple holes in 48-inch pipes below the roadway.

The entrance was reopened on July 29, 2016, ahead of schedule.

Stay with KHON2.com for updates.