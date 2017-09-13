“The First Lady of Song” is celebrated at this years Sunset Jazz this weekend

It will be a night of beautiful music celebrating the many gifts from “The First Lady of Song.” This year’s Sunset Jazz is a must attend event!

This morning on Wake Up 2day, Shari Lynn, Music Director at La Pietra – Hawaii School for Girls, joined us in studio to talk about Sunset Jazz which she founded 18 years ago. Last year’s event featured the resilience of New York because it was held on September 11th. This year, they are celebrating the centennial of Ella Fitzgerald. Lynn will be singing Ella songs and will also feature popular local jazz singers Ginai and Renee Ebalaroza who will help pay tribute to “The First Lady of Song.” Danny Couch will perform as well as Son Caribe for a little salsa fun, and young tenor Charles Mukaida, winner of the first Jimmy Borges scholarship, will also be on stage.

Forty percent of La Pietra students need tuition assistance and they will benefit from this event.

Sunset Jazz is on Sunday, September 17, 5:30 p.m. on the school’s great lawn.

For more information go to: www.lapietra.edu.