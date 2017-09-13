UFC Champ Holloway wants next fight in Vegas, willing to sit out until he receives new contract

More than a hundred days removed from capturing the undisputed UFC featherweight championship beating future Hall of Famer Jose Aldo in his native Brazil, Waianae’s Max Holloway remains in limbo regarding his first title defense.

Fourteen weeks ago UFC President Dana White told KHON2 that a fight with Frankie Edgar was being worked on before the end of 2017 as part of any of the six remaining pay-per-view events at that time.

However, with just three months remaining on the calendar and just five PPV cards available there is still no traction on a title defense for Holloway.

In fact, the 25-year old hasn’t spoken to the UFC regarding a fight in weeks.

So what’s the hold up?

According to Holloway, he’s due for a new contract which was promised to him before winning the title and he plans to stand his ground until he gets one.

“Now we just taking it one step at a time still yet. I can’t force something, I’m not going to rush something. I’m not going to get mad over something that I have no control over. Like I said, I can control my feelings and that’s what I am focusing on. It’s only giving me more time to get better you know? Don’t poke the bear. They’re poking at me right now but there’s going to see on fight night, so I can’t wait. I’m only getting better” Holloway told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello on Wednesday following a workout at Tactical Strength and Conditioning in Honolulu.

“I’m just asking for a fair shake. You see a lot of these guys, a lot of these other champions making what they’re making. I’m not trying to take anything away from them but I feel like I’m one of the more people scoring fighters under contract in the UFC. At the end of the day I’m the king. I’m in my throne you know? If you want to come see me, come see me” said Holloway.

The end of the year card on December 30th in Las Vegas currently has no main event, Holloway told DeMello that he is scheduled to meet with UFC brass this weekend in Las Vegas.

Frankie Edgar remains as the most likely opponent if a deal can be done, however, Cub Swanson and a rematch with Aldo has been mentioned in discussions.