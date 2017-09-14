Author and surfer finds life answers in the ocean

He’s lived a fascinating life — running away to Maui when he was 16, living in a zen monastery, graduating from the University of Hawaii, and then to Columbia Journalism School.

This morning Jaimal Yogis, author of All Our Waves are Water, joined us in studio to talk about his new book.

“The book starts off in the Himalayas, a period of college I skipped over in Saltwater Buddha,” says Yogis. “Basically, my girlfriend of three years and I had been planning to go to India for a year after college, but just before the trip, she leaves me for someone else. I’m heartbroken in the worst way, but I make friends with a Tibetan monk, Sonam, who helps me find new perspective.”

Yogis will be at Barnes and Noble Ala Moana at 2 PM this Saturday the 16th and then at Lumeria Maui on September the 17th at 5 PM. Spirituality and Health Magazine is putting the Maui event. Both appearances are fundraisers for the Surfrider Foundation.

www.jaimalyogis.com/allourwaves/

