‘Bows coach grants scholarship to senior Hughes with help from WWE

The University of Hawaii football team returned to the practice field Thursday morning looking to bounce back after a loss at UCLA last weekend.

We caught senior quarterback Hunter Hughes still reeling from what happened the night before.

He received a scholarship from head coach Nick Rolovich, with help from the WWE tag team “The New Day.”

“Last night was pretty incredible,” Hughes said. “I’m still trying to figure out exactly what happened. I woke up early for practice today and kind of wondered if it was a dream, but so many of my friends sent me the Snapchat so I got the proof for it. It was pretty incredible. Never really thought this day would come.”

“He is everything we stand for as far as living aloha and he exhibits all those qualities that you want,” Rolovich said. “For a guy that most likely won’t see a lot of snaps this year, for him to be voted on the leadership committee, I think says something about his presence in the locker room.”

“More than the financial help that the scholarship brings, it’s more of just a mental thing where everything was noticed,” Hughes said. “For me not being from here and then being given the opportunity to wear that H wherever I go, I take a lot of pride in that and I got some of my best friends and family out here now. So whenever I take the field with that H on my helmet, I think about them and this island and how much it means to everyone here, and I really take a lot of pride in it. I really do.”

Rainbow Warriors return to practice Friday and have the weekend off.

They open Mountain West Conference play against Wyoming next Saturday, Sept. 23, at 4:15 p.m. in Laramie.