Built FORD Tough Matchup: (1) Saint Louis vs. (3) Punahou

The winners of the last seven ILH championships square off in this week’s matchup between Saint Louis and Punahou.

The Crusaders defense is paced by senior defensive back Kai Kaneshiro. They’ve allowed just one touchdown so far this season.

Buffanblu counter with a receiving corps that boast four players with at least nine catches on the year.

That group is led by senior Andrei Iosivas, who has three touchdowns and averages 22 yards per catch.

The winner in this game gains the early inside track to the state tournament berth.