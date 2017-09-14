Deadly hepatitis A outbreak in San Diego linked to homeless; could it happen here?

A deadly hepatitis A outbreak on the mainland has been linked to the homeless.

Sixteen people in San Diego have died since the disease was found in the downtown area in March.

With a lack of adequate restroom or shower facilities, the city’s sidewalks became contaminated, so officials started power-washing them with a bleach solution.

We reached out to city officials to find out what is being done locally to prevent the same thing from happening here.

Officials say they are aware of the issue and are working on it.

Downtown Honolulu has the highest population of homeless in Hawaii with 639 homeless in the area.

One of the biggest issues continues to be human waste left on sidewalks

Nicholas Fang runs a shop on Maunakea Street and says he sees homeless using the bathroom on the sidewalks all the time.

“Are you fearful about any health issues this may cause?” KHON2 asked.

“I’m not too sure, but I’ve heard you can get Hep A from feces so yeah, I guess it’s a pretty big problem,” he said.

If there’s excrement on the ground when he comes in in the morning, Fang says “we would have to clean that up ourselves.”

“I think the city has always claimed that they want to do but they don’t have the resources,” said Chu Lan Shubert-Kwock, president of the Chinatown Business and Community Association. “In the past, the city had two power washing machines and they would come more often, but a couple years ago one of the machine got stolen, so they have one left.”

We asked to speak with someone from the city and got a written statement instead that said, “We power wash the sidewalks in Chinatown with water at least once a month as resources are available.”

The city uses a solution that reportedly destroys 99.9 percent of the hepatitis A bacteria.

Shubert-Kwock contacted the city two days ago asking for more power-washing. She was told they’re working on it.

If not, Shubert-Kwock thinks we could have the same problem as San Diego.

“It is highly, highly likely it will happen. It’s just a time bomb,” she said.

A hygiene center opened on North Pauahi Street back in February 2015, which we’re told has helped to alleviate some of the problem.

The city plans to open more centers, including one in Iwilei.

Hawaii’s hepatitis A outbreak last year was linked to raw scallops.