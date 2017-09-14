Game Previews and Analysis: Part 1

Waimea vs. Kauai
The Red Raiders are coming off just their second win in 10 attempts against Kapaa.
They could get a leg up on the early season standings with a win over Waimea.
Kauai head coach Derek Borrero says winning the island is a gauntlet and nobody can take a game off.
This game goes down 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Vidinha Stadium.
(3*) Pearl City vs. (5*) Kaimuki
This big showdown in Division II features two ranked teams.
Chargers defensive end Zion Tupuola-Fetui is a tough matchup and earned his school’s first-ever invite to the Polynesian Bowl.
Pearl City head coach Robin Kami says the versatile senior’s mere presence on the field helps the team.
Game goes down 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Farrington.