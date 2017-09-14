Game Previews and Analysis: Part 2

Nanakuli vs. Leilehua

Mules are riding a two game winning streak based on a strong running game.

Junior James McGary paces that unit.

Head coach Mark Kurisu says they prepare for every opponent like it will be the toughest game they play.

“Doesn’t matter who we’re playing, Kahuku, Mililani, Saint Francis, we treat everybody the same. We’re going to treat them as if they’re the top dogs. They’re the state champs. They have what we want and nothing really changes in terms of cleaning up some things, trying to get more experience for our offense and our defensive players. We’ve got a lot of youth there.”

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday in Wahiawa.

Baldwin vs. Maui

A first-half Division II title is on the line in this showdown.

Rob Collias of The Maui News says the Bears have an iron-willed injury returnee in Nainoa Keahi.

The versatile senior is coming back from a gruesome broken leg suffered a year ago.

The game goes down at 7 p.m. Saturday at War Memorial Stadium.