H-1 freeway westbound lane closures

The H-1 freeway westbound will be shutdown Thursday night into Friday morning for overhead sign installation.

Starting at 9 p.m. Thursday evening, one westbound lane will be open at the Radford Drive overpass to allow transportation crews enough room to install new message boards.

In order to complete the sign at Radford Drive, crews will have to shut down all westbound lanes on the H-1 freeway starting at 11 p.m. Thursday night.

All closures will reopen by 4 a.m. Friday morning.

Alternate routes for westbound drivers include the Moanalua Freeway and Kamehameha Highway to avoid closures.