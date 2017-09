They risk their lives to help people every day. They’re Honolulu firefighters. There’s a way you can help support them, while tasting some of their delicious dishes and those from Hawaii’s finest chefs. It’s time for the 8th Annual Signature Chefs Food Festival. HFD Capt. David Jenkins and Lyndon Honda, chef from the Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa, joined Wake Up 2day to talk about the event and who it benefits.

