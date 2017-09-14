LOL or TMI? Teaching kupuna the basics of social media etiquette

Sunday was National Grandparents Day, a day to honor our kupuna.

While we appreciate their unconditional love, there are times when grandparents can go a little too far.

There was a time when most grandparents wouldn’t ask for anything more than time with their grandchildren, but thanks to social media, times have changed.

“A lot of us freak out when we see a friend request from our parents or grandparents, and for me personally, I have my parents on there and I love it,” said Cina Luks, a social media influencer. “I love that I can stay in touch with them.”

A recent national survey of 500 grandchildren reveals secrets they’re keeping about their kupuna’s Facebook and Instagram habits. While nearly 90 percent of millennials enjoy seeing Grandma on Facebook, one out of three want to “unfriend” them.

“I’m not surprised that a lot of people want to secretly unfriend their grandparents, just because they don’t realize — they think it’s just like a personal conversation, a personal text, but it’s really not, because they’ll write like comments about something personal about the person and they just would feel it’s a little too private,” Luks said.

One in four say they’re seeing too many details of their grandparents’ love life and social life and more than a third don’t like posts revealing the family’s dirty laundry.

One out of five say grandparents go emoji-crazy and almost a third don’t like when they get too political or religious or talk too much of their medical issues.

“I definitely think there are very embarrassing moments that the grandparents do that millennials may freak out like, for example commenting on your looks,” Luks said. “You always see little comments like, ‘You look like you lost like 20 pounds,’ and some people don’t really want you to talk about their weight.”

Many kupuna don’t realize social media’s reach.

“For something on social media that you’re going to post and comment on, just know everybody and their friends will see it so just make sure it’s nothing too embarrassing,” Luks said.

One other big no-no, trying to friend their friends.

“I’ve had that happen to me where my friends’ parents would add me and I’m like, ‘Oh, I’ve never even met you yet,” Luks said.

A majority of those surveyed say it’s okay for Nana to post “I love you,” and more than half say they love seeing their photos.

It’s a great way to stay in touch with some boundaries.