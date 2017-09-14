NOH Place Like Home: Konawaena High School

The home of the Wildcats opened for classes in 1921 and used to follow the coffee plantation schedule.

That meant “summer” break ran from September through November, which allowed students to help with the harvest.

That also meant no football until 1966, when child labor laws stopped that schedule.

The football team, which plays on Julian Yates field, has won six league titles since 2008.

The “zoo crew” fans have been with them every step of the way.

Notable alumni include legendary big wave surfer Shane Dorian, former WWF tag team champion the late Brian “Crush” Adams, and world-famous reggae rock band Pepper.