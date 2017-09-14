On the Road: Saint Francis head coach Kip Akana

This week, Mark Veneri goes into Manoa Valley to talk story with Saint Francis head coach Kip Akana.

Also the school’s baseball coach, Akana says the recent move to Division I is an opportunity for a challenge.

He says it was only fitting to join Daimen at the new level.

The Saints also face Damien this week in a matchup Akana says is always fun.

Saint Francis’ starting quarterback, Kaimanuwai “Bubba” Akana is also Akana’s son.

Coach Akana says there are challenges, but it all works out between home and the field.

The game against Damien goes down 6 p.m. Friday at Farrington.