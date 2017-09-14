Pearl City defensive lineman Zion Tupuola-Fetui invited to 2018 Polynesian Bowl

Pearl City defensive lineman Zion Tupuola-Fetui has been invited to the 2018 Polynesian Bowl.

Tupuloa-Fetui, who stands at 6-foot-4 and weighs 250-pounds, holds scholarship offers from Oregon, Washington, Hawaii, Nevada, Oregon State, and Vanderbilt.

In his senior season, he has helped Cover2 division II 3rd ranked Pearl City to a 4-1 start to the season.

The second annual Polynesian Bowl will be played on Saturday January 20th at Aloha Stadium.

Other players from Hawaii invited are Kamehameha defensive end Jonah Welch, Saint Louis safety Isaiah Tufaga, Punahou offensive lineman Alama Uluave, Kahuku defensive end Samson Reed, Waianae linebacker Kana’i Mauga, ‘Iolani receiver Justin Genovia along with three players from Kapolei being DE Kukea Emmsley, LB Rocky Savea, and DT Aaron Faumui who was extended an invited earlier Thursday which was announced via the Hawaii Prep World.

To view the entire 2018 Polynesian Bowl roster and game information via the Hawaii Prep World CLICK HERE.

Every Thursday two local standouts will be announced to the game’s roster with the Hawaii Prep World revealing a player at noon Hawaii time. The second weekly player will be announced on Cover2 Hawaii High School Football Weekly, which airs Thursdays at 9:30pm on KHON2.