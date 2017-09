Billy Hull of Hawaii Prep World is filling in for Coach Brian Te’o this week and says Kalani quarterback Seth Tina-Soberano is one of the best players in the state.

The 5-foot-11, 160-pound senior has 12 touchdowns and no interceptions so far this season.

Hull says his passing ability would make Kalani a dangerous matchup if they qualify for the playoffs.

The Falcons take on Waipahu Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at Kaiser High School.