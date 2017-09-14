Savvy Shopper: Keiki Ho‘olaule‘a and Aloha Festivals Specials at Homegrown, Pearlridge Center

By Published:

Homegrown in Pearlridge Center opened earlier this year and features more than one hundred ‘Made in Hawai’i’ brands.

This weekend, Pearlridge Center is home to the Aloha Festivals Keiki Ho’olaule’a.   To celebrate, Homegrown is offering 10% off their ‘olelo collection (on both Saturday and Sunday), if you wear your aloha week ribbon.  In addition, If you spend $150 or more, you will receive a set of the flash cards free.

Pearlridge Center is also offering 5 HawaiianMiles per dollar on purchases of $150 dollars or more on Saturday and Sunday. And if you haven’t purchased your Aloha Week ribbons, they will be available for purchase at Homegrown.

https://pearlridgeonline.com/

