The 3rd Annual PARK(ing) Day event will run throughout downtown Honolulu, Chinatown and Kakaako on Friday.

PARK(ing) Day is an worldwide event where artists, designers and residents transform metered parking spots into temporary public parks.

There are over two dozen various companies and organizations taking part in the event.

The Annual PARK(ing) Day will educated event goers all about art, sustainability and potential.

The event will begin at 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.