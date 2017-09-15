Crews search for missing snorkeler off Kauai

The U.S. Coast Guard and the Kauai Fire Department are searching for a missing snorkeler off Tunnels Beach Park on the north side of Kauai.

The man was reportedly at the beach park with his wife Thursday morning, entered the water to snorkel at 11:30 a.m., and has not returned. Crews were notified shortly before 8:22 a.m. Friday.

The man is reportedly 46 years old, 5 feet 7 inches tall and about 175 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing dark board shorts and a long-sleeved grey rash guard.

Weather conditions in the area are forecast as sunny becoming mostly cloudy with east winds to 10 mph, increasing to 15 mph in the afternoon and a moderate chance of rain with possible thunderstorms. Seas are 3 to 4 feet.

The Coast Guard asks that anyone with information or sightings of the snorkeler contact the Coast Guard Sector Honolulu command center at (808) 842-2600.