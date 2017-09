Related Coverage Honolulu police officer faces criminal charges for alleged beating

A former Honolulu police officer accused of assaulting a man changed his plea to no contest.

In 2015, Keoki Duarte was arrested for allegedly beating a man during a road dispute.

As part of a deal, Duarte pleaded no contest to unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle and third-degree assault.

In return, he could get the charges dismissed if he can stay out of trouble.

Duarte must also undergo anger management treatment.