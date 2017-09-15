Former Kauai police officer accused of cyberstalking

A former Kauai police officer has been indicted for cyberstalking.

Damian Loo, 49, of Lihue was indicted by a Kauai grand jury this week on charges of harassment by stalking and use of a computer in the commission of a separate crime.

According to the Hawaii attorney general’s office, Loo was working at the Kauai Police Department when he allegedly used the computer surveillance system to watch a civilian female coworker as she came and went to work for approximately three weeks earlier this year.

Loo is free after posting $1,000 bail. He has no prior convictions.

Harassment by stalking is a misdemeanor with a maximum sentence of one year in jail and a $2,000 fine.

Use of a computer in the commission of separate crime is a class C felony and carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.