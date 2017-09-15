Free car seat checks offered for National Child Passenger Safety Week

Is your child properly protected in your vehicle?

As part of National Child Passenger Safety Week, the state, county police departments, and child safety advocates want to ensure parents and caregivers know how to properly install child safety seats and correctly buckle up their keiki.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, in 2015 nearly 1 in 3 children (12 and younger) who were killed in a traffic crash were not in a car seat, booster seat, or seat belt, and 6,000 of the estimated 116,000 children who were injured in a traffic crash were unsecured.

In Hawaii, children under the age of 4 are required to ride in a child safety seat; children 4 through 7 years of age must ride in a child passenger restraint or booster seat.

Violators are required to appear in court, and if convicted, must attend a four-hour class for putting children in danger. They may also be assessed a penalty of up to $500.

Parents and caregivers can check the following to determine when a child can be moved from a child safety seat to a booster seat:

The shoulder belt should lie snugly across the shoulder and chest, and not cross the neck or face.

The lap belt must lie snugly across the child’s upper thighs, not the stomach.

The child’s knees bend comfortably at the edge of the seat when his or her back and bottom are against the vehicle seat back.

The child can stay seated properly during the entire trip.

Free public car seat check events will be held on Saturday, Sept. 23. Locations and times are:

Oahu

Waipio Shopping Center, Waipahu

94-1040 Waipio Uka Street

9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Kauai

Walmart, Lihue

3-3300 Kuhio Highway

8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Hawaii

Target, Hilo

391 East Makaala Street

10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Target, Kailua-Kona

74-5455 Makala Boulevard

10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Click here for more information on child safety.