For the sixth straight year, the State Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism (DBEDT) promoted Hawaii-made products through a special Hawaii Pavilion at the Tokyo International Gift Show. The Tokyo Gift show is the largest international trade show in Japan with more than 4,100 exhibitors showcasing personal gifts, consumer goods and decorative accessories. More than 70 Hawaii companies participated in the event. Director Luis Salaveria has details.

