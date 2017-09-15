Hawaii Grown – Hawaii Made: Hawaiian Ulu Producers

By Published:

Hawaii Ulu Co-op is revitalizing breadfruit for Hawaii’s food security and sustainability while pioneering development of the local industry through development of convenient and delicious value added product. Ulu is extremely nutritious with relatively high amounts of dietary fiber, protein and lots of other nutrients like calcium, magnesium, phosphorous and Vitamin A. It has a low glycemic index making it an excellent food for diabetics and pre-diabetics. We learn more about this Department of Agriculture “Seal of Quality” cooperative in today’s “Hawaii Grown – Hawaii Made”.

Website: www.eatbreadfruit.com

