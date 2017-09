Did you feel it?

A magnitude-4.0 earthquake was recorded off Windward Oahu Friday evening.

It happened at around 8:40 p.m. about 20 miles off Kaneohe.

The earthquake is too small to generate any tsunami, however it was felt by many on Oahu.

One viewer in Kaneohe said it felt like a bulldozer was outside of his house.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey’s interactive reporting system, it was also felt in Hawaii Kai, Waialua, Kaneohe, Mililani, and Aiea.