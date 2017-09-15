Man’s body found in Kipahulu District of Haleakala National Park

The National Park Service is investigating after a man’s body was found in the Kipahulu District of Haleakala National Park.

Park rangers, along with the Maui police and fire departments were notified at approximately 1:20 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, of a body in the Palikea streambed, an off-trail location of the park not open to visitors.

Rescue personnel airlifted the man’s body from the streambed. No personal belongings were found with him, and the identity of the victim is unknown at this time.

Park officials warn the public not to go off-trail.

In addition to the potential falling hazard at high cliff faces, stream areas in the Kipahulu District are prone to flash flooding and rock falls.

The Pools of Oheo have been closed since a rockslide earlier in the year.